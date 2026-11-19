Fresh paint is going up on the walls of American Legion Post 731 — and after months of fundraising, the veterans' space is finally getting the makeover it needs.

The goal is to preserve a place veterans say has saved lives and to keep it here for future generations.

A new coat of paint is covering the surface of the post's old walls. But there's not enough paint in the world to cover up the memories made at American Legion Post 731.

Byron Klemaske knows that better than anyone.

"It's a second home," Klemaske said.

"It's a place I can talk to some of the old veterans and stuff," Klemaske said.

I first spoke with him in August when the post launched its effort to raise money for renovations. We sat in this same spot.

"We had to shut down because we didn't have any customers, and we kind of felt that it was because we didn't do any, our place looks so old and, and falling apart," Klemaske said.

The Women's Auxiliary reached out to Genesee Home Depot on behalf of the post to help with renovations. They responded.

Home Depot gave the post an $8,000 grant to help with paint, materials, electrical work, and new flooring.

"I got a crew of about 12 people out here. So the project today, we're doing paintings. So we started with the primer," said David Bayer, Team Depot captain at Genesee Home Depot.

"If we can just sacrifice one day out of our busy work week to come and, uh, do a project like this, hands down, it doesn't get better than this," Bayer said.

Paint-stained hands working away is a sight Jill Klemaske — Byron's daughter — is grateful to see. She says the renovation will allow the American Legion post to host more military families again.

"We're one of the largest posts that is close to the Miramar cemetery, and these veterans and their families, uh, need a place to. Have a celebration of life," Jill said.

Jill says the paint is just a fraction of what needs to be done. They still need someone to install the flooring and to raise money to upgrade the restrooms.

But until then, Byron Klemaske finds pride in what's already been done.

"Now, it's brand new again," Byron said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

