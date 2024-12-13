Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

Head of San Diego's Commission on Police Practices stepping down

Paul Parker -- former head of san diego's commission on police practices
ABC 10News
Paul Parker, the head of the City of San Diego’s Commission on Police Practices, is stepping down.
Paul Parker -- former head of san diego's commission on police practices
Posted

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The executive director for the City of San Diego’s Commission on Police Practices is stepping down.

Paul Parker submitted his resignation to city leaders, effective Jan. 3, according to Gloria Tran, the chair of the commission.

Parker had only been on the job for about six months.

Since taking the role, he’d led discussions on several controversial proposals, including changes to the police department's vehicle pursuit policy and the use of police dogs.

Before taking the job with the city, Parker had been the head of the County’s Citizen’s Law Enforcement Review Board.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate Today!

Donate Today!