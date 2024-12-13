Head of San Diego's Commission on Police Practices stepping down

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The executive director for the City of San Diego’s Commission on Police Practices is stepping down.

Paul Parker submitted his resignation to city leaders, effective Jan. 3, according to Gloria Tran, the chair of the commission.

Parker had only been on the job for about six months.

Since taking the role, he’d led discussions on several controversial proposals, including changes to the police department's vehicle pursuit policy and the use of police dogs.

Before taking the job with the city, Parker had been the head of the County’s Citizen’s Law Enforcement Review Board.

