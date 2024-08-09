San Diego Commission on Police Practices holds hearing on pretext stops

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Commission on Police Practices is taking the first step in investigating how San Diego Police officers handle pretext stops in the city.

A pretext stop is when an officer stops someone for something minor, like a broken taillight, with the pretext to look for a more serious crime.

During the meeting, the commissioners heard from the community, sharing how pretext stops impacted or changed their lives.

The DeArman family was one of the families who spoke.

Christopher DeArman was shot and killed by San Diego Police officers in January of 2023.

San Diego Police say he was initially stopped for a broken brake light.

After initially pulling DeArman over in Barrio Logan, police say he took off again, leading officers on a short pursuit.

After stopping for the second time, police say the body camera footage shows DeArman shooting at officers. DeArman was shot and killed.

His family feels officers escalated the stop that led to DeArman's actions and feel their son would still be alive today if he had just been issued a citation and let go.

According to the commission's chair, the meeting is the first step in examining how SDDP handles pretext stops and recommending any needed changes.

Data presented at the meeting showed that SDPD officers were more likely to pull over people of color for equipment violations, like a broken brake light, and were more likely to search Latino and Black people at a higher percentage compared to white people.

Police Chief Scott Wahl attended the meeting and acknowledged the disparities.

Chief Wahl vowed to restore trust, focus on training and address any bias.

If the commission decides to make any recommendations to the department, the chief has 60 days to adopt or reject any changes.