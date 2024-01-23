Gov. Newsom issues emergency proclamation expediting response to San Diego storm

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued an emergency proclamation to expedite the state's response to Monday's historic rainfall in San Diego.

According to the governor's office, the proclamation will help facilitate unemployment benefits for people affected by the storm, and fees will be waived for replacing records, including birth certificates and driver's licenses.

Under the state of emergency, the governor is mobilizing the state Office of Emergency Services and its resources to assist the city and San Diego County's response to the fourth wettest day in the city's history.

This includes whatever personnel, equipment, facilities, materials, goods and services the local governments may need to address storm damage.

The governor's emergency proclamation also mentions storms from late Dec. 2023. Ventura County is also receiving assistance during this state of emergency.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria also declared a state of emergency as the storm impacted the area on Monday.

“We have activated the City’s Emergency Operations Center, and our emergency responders will continue to address the impacts around the clock," the mayor said. "The American Red Cross has set up an evacuation center at Lincoln High School for residents who have been displaced by the flooding."

