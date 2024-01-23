National City community members help keep drivers safe during rain, flooding

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — Women at the South Bay Recovery Center were helping to keep people safe in National City on Monday after the rain flooded the city's roadways and as cars started getting stuck in the water.

“At first, we were yelling at them, but they couldn’t hear us," Erika Mendez said.

The women grabbed a megaphone from the center, usually used for fire safety drills, and stood on Hoover Avenue, telling drivers to turn around- warning those headed out in the heavy rain.

“Everyone’s navigating everything different than they normally would,” said Riley Bowman.

According to San Diego Fire-Rescue, there were water rescues in Chula Vista, Bonita, San Ysidro, and near Imperial Beach on Monday morning.

“I've never experienced something like this, so I'm just going to wing it. Hope we can fix whatever we can,” Armando Arana said.

ABC 10News spoke to Armando Arana while he tried to save his family’s car from flooding. Police blocked off the road around the corner.

“It’s at your own risk. Even then, I'd say just stay home,” Arana said.

Arana learned for himself. Even if it isn't closed, a flooded road is not a safe one.