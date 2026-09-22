Friend remembers Montgomery-Gibbs plane crash victim as 'the best of us'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Frederic Hewett, 37, of El Cajon has been identified as the second victim of a Sept. 7 plane crash at Montgomery-Gibbs Airport near Kearny Mesa.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office identified the first victim, 46-year-old Roger Shimizu, on Sept. 10. Hewett and Shimizu were aboard a Cessna 172 that went down at the airport shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 7.

The FAA's preliminary report says the Cessna 172 seemed to stall during a landing approach in what appeared to be a training exercise.

Steven Sigafus, president of the San Diego-Yokohama Sister Cities Society, said Hewett always had a smile and a pureness about him.

"He was kind of the best of us," Sigafus said.

Sigafus said he first became friends with Hewett in 2010, but by the end, Hewett was so much more.

"I mean, he was my speechwriter, you know, confidant. I mean, he was everything. He was my right-hand man," Sigafus said.

Sigafus said the San Diego-Yokohama Sister Cities Society was founded in 1956, partnering with Yokohama, Japan. He said it was the first of 17 sister cities San Diego has across the world, fostering cultural, educational and economic relationships.

Sigafus said Hewett's contributions to the organization were irreplaceable.

"In terms of the programs that we've been able to create successfully and produce over the years, it wouldn't have happened without him," Sigafus said.

Sigafus described Hewett as the kind of person who would give you the shirt off his back — and said it literally happened at the organization's 60th anniversary celebration.

"I had a mishap. I had a suit delivered to me, 15 minutes before go time, and I didn't have a dress shirt," Sigafus said. "I turned to Frederic and I was like, 'Hey buddy, I'm gonna need your shirt.' He laughed and then realized I was serious, and without hesitation, gave me the shirt off his back."

Sigafus said Hewett was introduced to flying at an event in 2018, after a conversation with a pilot sparked his interest.

"A pilot that was there and just talking with them and, hearing the adventures that (the pilot) had. He was like, 'OK, I think that's something that I want to go into.'"

According to his LinkedIn page, Hewett became a flight instructor for Fly San Diego last January.

As the San Diego-Yokohama Sister Cities Society prepares for its 70th anniversary celebration, planned for mid-November, it will do so without one of its most vital members. Sigafus said the organization presented Hewett with its Spirit Award in 2019, and that award will now be named after him.

"Without him there, yeah it's going to be tough. I mean, his spirit's going to be there through and through," Sigafus said.

Hewett's family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover cremation and memorial costs.

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