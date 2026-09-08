SD Fire-Rescue: 2 Dead in Plane Crash at Montgomery Field

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two people were killed today after a Cessna plane crashed at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the crash was first reported at 5:20 p.m. at the airport, also known as Montgomery Field, located at 3750 John J. Montgomery Drive.

It was unclear if there were any other injuries or structural damage.

The Federal Aviation Administration closed the airport, said Jose Ysea, SDFRD spokesman, who added crews were working on putting out a fire

caused by the crash.

There are about 30 San Diego Fire Department personnel at the scene of a small plane on fire, according to the San Diego Fire Department.

``It's still a very active situation out there,'' he said.

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