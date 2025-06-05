Former Chairman of SD County GOP criticizes reponse to recent ICE raid

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — While support continues to pour in for Buona Forchetta following last Friday's immigration enforcement operation, there are people who tell ABC 10News they're outraged at the response from the community and Democratic leaders.

Former Chairman of the Republican Party of San Diego County, Corey Gustafson, said it was an "ugly scene," but only because of the reaction from those around the restaurant and what he calls "hypocrisy" from politicians on the other side of the aisle.

"I think that what the Trump administration is doing is merely trying to stop the chaos that was created by the Biden administration," he said. "So, the folks who are responsible for the actions on Friday is the Democratic Party by allowing an open border invasion of our country over the last 4 years when they were in office. So, I think it's shameful."

In a post responding to criticism from a San Diego City Councilmember over the raid at Buona Forchetta, Homeland Security said "ICE is working day and night to remove murders, pedophiles, and gang members from American communities."

None of the 19 people named in the search warrant for using fraudulent green cards to work there were identified as violent criminals.

While Gustafson agreed the most violent criminals should be the priority, he said you shouldn't ignore criminality altogether.

“I’ve talked to many legal immigrants who have come to our country who are appalled at the fact that they spent years and years and years trying to do it the right way by coming to America, by going through our laws and going by our processes," Gustafson said. "Then they look and they see millions of people cheating the system, coming over the border, maybe for the right reasons, but not doing it legally like they did. They're appalled by it.”

Gustafson said he can relate to the restaurant owner in some way. He said he owns a small business and his parents own restaurants, so he understands the challenge that comes with trying to find employees.

However, he said you shouldn't have to rely on illegal immigrants to do the work.

“Not only should you not rely on it, but it's not legal," he said. "There seems to be a victim mentality by the owner of this restaurant saying, 'Well, woe is me. We're just, you know, why are you attacking us? What have we done wrong?' Well, he broke the law by hiring illegal immigrants.”

Gustafson said, simply put, "American jobs should be for American workers."

