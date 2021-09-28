Father of woman killed by sexually violent predator speaks out

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The father of Chelsea King, who was brutally killed by a sexually violent predator, is trying to stop another predator from moving into that exact same area.

Brent King has made it his life's mission to protect children from violent sexual predators like the one that killed his daughter.

"If you catch them, you don't let them go," said King

In 2010, 17-year-old Chelsea King was brutally raped and murdered by John Gardner. The now 42-year-old double murderer and child molester is serving two life sentencing without the possibility of parole. He confessed to the 2009 rape and murder of 14-year-old Amber Dubois from Escondido, California, and the 2010 rape and murder of Chelsea King from Poway, California. Gardner attempted to rape a 22-year-old and had been previously incarcerated for the molestation of a 13-year-old girl.

King formed Chelsea's Law in five states, including California, that stops the release of sexually violent predators based on the severity of the crime.

"Badger would have qualified. If he had been tried under this law he would have never gotten out," said King.

King believes the laws are flawed and politicians should be held accountable. He says county supervisors should be involved in this fight to remove Badger from being placed into neighborhoods with families. King says sexually violent predator have no place around kids and should be in the general population or in a building on prison grounds.

"In the days that Chelsea went missing two detectives showed up at my house nd said do you recognize any of these 54 sex offenders? I thought I lived in a nice neighborhood and these were in 20 miles of my home," said King.

The state will pay upwards of $335,000.00 a year to supervise Badger. Badger has a mental defect that makes him highly likely to reoffend. He has admitted to raping over 500 girls and boys and raped male hitchhikers at gun point. His convictions go back to 1974 and he has reoffended upon every release. The RB home he is set to live in is 10 minutes or less from three schools. There are more than 1,500 children in the direct neighborhood.

"Apathy is the number one enemy. Everyone needs to get involved. Don't put it on your neighbors, it takes 5 minutes to write an email to lawmakers.

For more information on Chelsea's Light Foundation click here.

The Foundation is supporting the Rancho Bernardo neighborhood fight by being a donation site with 100% of the donations going to the efforts. The Foundation has also given over $1 million dollars worth of scholarships to San Diego county kids and continues to fight for laws that protect kids.

Comments on Badger's hearing for release to the Rancho Bernardo home can be sent to sdsafe@sdsheriff.org, via phone at 858-495-3619, or by mail to: SVP Release/SAFE Task Force, 9425 Chesapeake Drive, San Diego, CA, 92123.