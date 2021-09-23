People In Rancho Bernardo Neighborhood React To Sexually Violent Predator Placement Hearing

RANCHO BERNARDO (KGTV) - Frondoso Drive in Rancho Bernardo is a place that neighbors said it's a great community.

"It's very knit like come together community," Etienne Elsaessar, Frondoso Drive resident, said.

"We have holiday parties. We have everyone's email lists, contact all of that,” Channing Hughes, another resident said.

But, on Wednesday, they got some unexpected news about a possible new neighbor, sexually violent predator Douglas Badger.

"You want to give a person the benefit of the doubt. But with the different diagnoses that he's had and time and things, it definitely makes you nervous,” Hughes said.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department announcing that the San Diego County Superior Court is ordering the conditional release of Badger.

And the Department of State Hospitals is recommending a home on Frondoso for him to be moved to.

"This just can't happen. You know, it's too close to young families and schools and a tight knit community,” Susan Graham, another neighbor, said.

The Sheriff's Department said that the picking of this home is the responsibility of state hospitals and the court.

Adding that there will be a public hearing for Badger’s placement on October 29th at the Superior Court building.

ABC 10News asked the court how and why this Frondoso was home chosen. It referred us to the State Hospitals.

State hospitals says there are plenty of steps in finding a home to be recommended for a conditional release.

There's reviewing of previous housing searches, that the home is within legal distancing requirements, proximity to schools or parks, seeing if it's in neighborhoods with kids, how old they are and other factors that will impact a judge's decision before they order someone to be released there.

A representative with State Hospitals told ABC 10News via email that, “It’s important to remember that it is up to the court—not the Department of State Hospitals or its contractor—to determine whether a patient should be granted conditional release and where that patient resides.”

Earlier this year, the Mount Helix community fought back against Badger moving into their community.

It led to a judge ruling against Badger being moved there.

This Rancho Bernardo neighborhood hopes they can do that too.

"My hope is that is that this community will do the same and we will have our voice heard,” Graham said.

"I think there will be a lot of outrage and we are doing our best to get this message. And not have this happen here,” Elsaessar said.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department says it will be accepting public comments about the proposed placement in the formal response to the court and department of state hospitals.

That'll be happening through phone, email and physical mail starting next Thursday until October 14th. Public comment can also be had at the hearing in person.

