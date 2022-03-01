Family of man found dead on San Diego freeway off-ramp seeks answers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The family of a man found dead on the side of a local freeway in February is desperate for answers, as San Diego Police believe he was killed somewhere else and was dumped on the road.

Abram Santos was a father of seven, and his children described him as goofy, funny and someone they could always count on to cheer them on.

“He always said that ‘I want to see you be great in life,’ ‘I want to see you go to college,’ ‘I want to see you be better than what I did,’” said daughter Fatima Santos.

Now, the kids are all struggling to adjust to life without their dad, the person that protected them and promised to be there every step of the way.

On Feb. 13, the 37-year-old Santos was found dead on the southbound Interstate 805 off-ramp to the 43rd Street exit in Mountain View. Police said Santos had “apparent trauma to his upper body.”

SDPD officials ruled Santos’ death a homicide; detectives believe Santos was killed in a different location and those responsible for his death left his body at the off-ramp.

Two weeks after Santos’ death, there have been no arrests and police are continuing to search for suspects in the case.

“Why did they have to go through this extreme to kill him and then throw him away like he's trash? Because he's not trash, nobody's child is trash,” said Santos’ mother, Vallery Gomez. “We want to find the killers, we want to find who did this because it's not fair.”

Family members want to know who did this to Santos and why, and they are hoping someone saw or heard something on that Sunday and will help police fill in the missing details of the case.

“I feel that whoever did this should suffer as we are suffering,” Gomez told ABC 10News.

“My dad he was a good person, he didn't deserve what happened to him, he deserved better,” Fatima added.