Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man found dead near San Diego freeway off-ramp identified

items.[0].image.alt
KGTV
FILE PHOTO
San Diego Police
Posted at 9:16 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 00:17:45-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police Tuesday publicly identified the 37-year-old man found dead near a freeway off-ramp in Mountain View.

The California Highway Patrol Border Communications Center received a 911 call just after 5 p.m. Feb. 13 regarding a possibly dead person just off the roadway on southbound Interstate 805 at the 43rd Street off-ramp, said SDPD Lt. Andra Brown.

RELATED: Police investigate after body found dumped along road in Mountain View

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Abram Santos, of San Diego, face down in the brush. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect information nor information on events leading up to Santos' death.

Anyone with information regarding his death is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER