Man found dead near San Diego freeway off-ramp identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police Tuesday publicly identified the 37-year-old man found dead near a freeway off-ramp in Mountain View.

The California Highway Patrol Border Communications Center received a 911 call just after 5 p.m. Feb. 13 regarding a possibly dead person just off the roadway on southbound Interstate 805 at the 43rd Street off-ramp, said SDPD Lt. Andra Brown.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Abram Santos, of San Diego, face down in the brush. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect information nor information on events leading up to Santos' death.

Anyone with information regarding his death is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.