Police investigate after body found dumped along road in San Diego's Mountain View neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Police are investigating after finding a body dumped on the side of the road in San Diego’s Mountain View neighborhood.

According to San Diego Police, someone called 911 Sunday evening around 5 p.m. after reportedly spotting a body just off the roadway along southbound Interstate 805 at the 43rd Street off-ramp.

When California Highway Patrol arrived, they found a man in the brush with “apparent trauma to his upper body.” The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives with the San Diego Police Department responded and are continuing the investigation. “It is early in the investigation, but detectives believe the male was killed elsewhere and his body was left at this location. There is no suspect information at this time,” the department said.

The man has been identified, but his name isn’t being released at this time. He is described only as a 36-year-old Hispanic man.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

