El Cajon man charged in connection with deadly Grantville shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An El Cajon man has been charged in connection with a shooting that left a La Mesa man dead in the Grantville neighborhood in early September.

According to the San Diego Police Department, 32-year-old Alvin Wilson is charged with murder in the shooting death of 40-year-old Jason Twyman.

The fatal shooting happened on Sunday, Sept. 12 in the 5800 block of Mission Gorge Road.

Police say they received a call around 1:00 a.m. about a shooting in the area and when they arrived at the scene, they found Twyman in a parking lot with at least one apparent gunshot wound to his upper body.

He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and underwent emergency surgery. Twyman died in the hospital three days later, prompting a homicide investigation.

During the investigation, detectives say they learned that Wilson, who was wearing a dark shirt, walked up to the Twyman and fired at him before fleeing westbound out of the lot in a dark car.

On Sept. 27, Wilson was arrested by the Ohio Highway Patrol on I-80 in northern Ohio for unrelated charges. San Diego Police Homicide investigators traveled to Ohio and Wilson was ultimately charged.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

