Man injured in Grantville shooting not expected to survive, San Diego Police say

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Grantville neighborhood early Sunday morning.

According to San Diego Police, the shooting happened on the 5800 block of Mission Gorge Road around 1 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man in a nearby parking lot with at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. The man was taken to the hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and is not expected to survive, police said.

“It is still early in the investigation and very little is known about the circumstances leading up to the shooting, but detectives have learned that a male wearing a dark shirt walked up to the victim and fired at him before fleeing westbound out of the lot in a dark vehicle,” police said.

According to police, a “large crowd” was present at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Diego Police at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 619-580-8477.

