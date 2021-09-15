Man shot, killed in Grantville parking lot identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The 40-year-old man gunned down in a crowded Grantville-area parking lot has been identified by the San Diego Police Department.

On Sept 12, officers found Jason Twyman of La Mesa with a gunshot wound to his upper body in the 5800 block of Mission Gorge Road shortly after 1 a.m., SDPD said.

Twyman was taken to a hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery and later died.

"Detectives learned that a male wearing a dark shirt walked up to the victim and fired at him before fleeing westbound out of the lot in a dark vehicle, Lt. Andra Brown said.

The bystanders scattered when officers arrived, according to police.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown.

"Detectives are attempting to locate evidence and any possible witnesses," the lieutenant said.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Diego Police at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 619-580-8477.

