Downtown Jack in the Box sprinklers drench people in anti-loitering measure

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Customers at a downtown San Diego Jack in the Box say they are being drenched without warning by sprinklers mounted on the building, which activate alongside a recorded announcement targeting loitering.

I was on C Street on Friday, reporting on a separate story outside the same Jack in the Box, when water began pouring down just feet from where I was standing. The downpour came with a recorded announcement apparently aimed at discouraging people from gathering near the building.

The 25-second announcement opens and closes with warnings to loiterers.

"Attention loiterers," it begins.

The recording warns those near the building about the drive-thru and contains a pointed message:

“You are blocking the drive-thru … Buy something or bounce. The clown is watching … Move. Now. Jack says so,” the announcement said.

The clown is likely a reference to the Jack in the Box mascot, which was originally a clown character.

Neighbors told me the homeless do gather near the restaurant at times. I was told the sprinkler system began operating sometime last week, running at 3 areas around the Jack in the Box, with intervals of several minutes between each spray cycle.

I spoke with a homeless man who got soaked last week.

"And the water came pouring down on me," Estap said. "Sitting down closing my eye and got drenched.”

Brandi James was also caught in the spray last week, just after leaving the restaurant with a meal.

"I went in to get a breakfast sandwich. I came out and had my electric bike on the steps. There was water coming down, sprinkling all over me and my bike," James said.

She said the soaking damaged her bike.

"Now it's like squeaky when I try to ride it,” James said. "It's a harassment. It’s wrong … I’m a paying customer and spend money here every day.”

Donica McArthur, who is not homeless, said she was also drenched and felt there was no consideration for who might be in the area when the system activated.

"They don't give you a warning. They don't give you a countdown," McArthur said. "I could have been an older woman, a disabled person with a walker. I felt disrespected and I’m in shock … This seems inhumane.”

I reached out to Jack in the Box, which is headquartered in San Diego, asking about the goal of the measure, where it is being used and for how long. I am waiting to hear back.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

