Day Two: Trial for sailor accused of USS Bonhomme Richard warship fire continues

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It is day two in the trial for a Navy Sailor accused of setting fire to the USS Bonhomme Richard, and prosecutors spent Tuesday morning calling up expert witnesses.

They called a Forensic Specialist, who spoke about a 3-D video that shows images of the Bonhomme Richard after the fire, showing the extensive damage.

We also heard from an ATF Specialist who talked about the methods used in this fire investigation which led them to determine this was an arson.

During opening statements on Monday, prosecutors laid out their case against Seaman Ryan Mays, who is charged with arson for the 2020 fire that happened while the ship was docked at Naval Base San Diego.

The blaze injured dozens of firefighters. Prosecutors say Mays set the fire because he was angry about being assigned to desk duty after failing to become a Navy Seal.

But, the defense has said there’s no physical evidence proving this case. His lawyer also claims investigators ignored another Bonhomme Richard Sailor who they say is a more likely suspect.

The trial is expected to last two weeks. If convicted Mays faces life in prison.