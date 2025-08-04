Crews installing 400 signs for new San Diego special event parking zone

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The city of San Diego says crews have started installing about 400 signs within a half mile of Petco Park for the new, designated special event parking zone.

Beginning Sept. 1, city officials say meter rates within the zone will increase to $10 an hour starting two hours before a baseball game or major event expected to draw 10,000 people or more.

According to the city of San Diego, that $10 rate will continue for four hours from the start time of the event, for a total of six hours.

The plan is meant to help ease traffic congestion near the park and generate revenue to be used on improvements within the special event zone.

City officials say there are already 17 special events scheduled for September, including 14 Padres home games, two sold-out Savannah Bananas baseball games, and a Chris Brown concert.

The city of San Diego says the reforms are intended to improve management of on-street parking, and this update will bring the City’s practices and pricing in line with most other major cities in California.

Parking meter hours throughout the city are also being extended by at least two hours later in August, but no later than 10 p.m. It's all part of the comprehensive package of parking reforms approved by city council in June.

Vehicles with a disabled placard or license plate will continue to be able to park at meters throughout the City for free, including in the Special Event Zone during events.

Take a look at the special event zone below: