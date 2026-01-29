CHP Crash Report: Car that killed SDPD Officer Machitar was traveling 125 MPH

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A 325-page California Highway Patrol investigation has revealed new details about the August 26, 2024 crash that killed San Diego Police Officer Austin Machitar and critically injured his partner Zach Martinez.

San Diego Police Officers Association

The tragic sequence of events begins at 11:31 p.m. when Officer Raymond Rodriguez spotted a BMW driven by 16-year-old Edgar Oviedo aggressively turning onto Clairemont Mesa Boulevard. Rodriguez activated his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop, but Oviedo accelerated instead of pulling over.

Six seconds later, Rodriguez alerted dispatch the "vehicle is failing to yield." Officers Martinez and Machitar, already in the area, responded to intercept the pursuit.

The entire chase lasted just 47 seconds. Oviedo, still heading east down Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, increased his speed to more than 125 miles per hour five seconds before the fatal impact, according to the CHP report obtained by ABC 10News.

Martinez and Machitar, driving north on Doliva Drive with emergency lights and sirens activated, entered the intersection at Clairemont Mesa Boulevard around 12 miles per hour.

Martinez was driving with Machitar in the front passenger seat. The report states neither officer was wearing a seatbelt.

It appears Martinez noticed Oviedo speeding in their direction because, moments before impact, the report shows he applied full force to the gas pedal to seemingly escape the threat.

California Highway Patrol Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team Narrative/Diagram



A sergeant attempted to call off the pursuit, but that call came too late — almost simultaneously with the crash itself.

The violent collision caused the police cruiser carrying Martinez and Machitar to catch fire and spin out of control.

California Highway Patrol Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team Narrative/Diagram

This initiated a chain reaction during which three other vehicles at the scene were hit. A driver inside one of those vehicles suffered minor injuries.

Machitar was thrown into the driver's seat and died at the scene.

Oviedo died on the way to the hospital. CHP investigators concluded Oviedo alone was responsible for the crash and damages.

Martinez was ejected from the vehicle and landed 207 feet away from the impact site, according to the report.

California Highway Patrol Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team Narrative/Diagram

He suffered critical injuries but made a miraculous recovery, returning to duty 118 days later.

ABC 10News was there when he was back in uniform. Martinez spoke to the lasting impact of his late partner.

California Highway Patrol Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team Narrative/Diagram

"He taught me to enjoy the job. Taught me to have fun. He taught me not everything has to be so serious about it," Martinez said about Machitar.

Police Chief Scott Wahl described Machitar simply: "Austin was the kinda guy who you want on your team."

