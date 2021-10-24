Watch
Authorities identify UCSD student who died after fall from 8th floor dorm room

KGTV
Posted at 12:09 PM, Oct 24, 2021
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Authorities have identified an 18-year-old student who died after falling from the 8th floor of a UCSD dorm during a party Friday night.

According to the San Diego County Medical Examiner, 18-year-old Aaron Fan died after falling from a window on the 8th floor of Tioga Hall during a party just before midnight Friday.

“A campus officer came by the room to report a noise complaint and the decedent entered the bathroom,” the medical examiner said.

A short time later, witnesses saw Fan fall from the bathroom window onto the ground below.

Fan was taken to the hospital where he later died.

"It is with a heavy heart that UC San Diego shares we lost a member of the Muir College community overnight," said UCSD spokeswoman Laura Margoni. "As we work to better understand the circumstances, we ask to respect the privacy of our student's family."

"I want to assure you that we are here to support one another," Muir Provost K. Wayne King said.

The death comes as the university celebrated homecoming over the weekend.

