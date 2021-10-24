Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Death of John Muir College in La Jolla student under investigation

items.[0].image.alt
KGTV
FILE
san diego police lights homicide
Posted at 8:17 PM, Oct 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-23 23:47:09-04

LA JOLLA, Calif. (CNS) - A student at UC San Diego's John Muir College died, university officials said Saturday.

The deceased was an 18-year-old man, UCSD officials said. The circumstances surrounding the young man's death were not immediately disclosed.

"It is with a heavy heart that UC San Diego shares we lost a member of the Muir College community overnight," according to a statement released by UCSD spokeswoman Laura Margoni. "As we work to better understand the circumstances, we ask to respect the privacy of our student's family."

"I want to assure you that we are here to support one another," Muir Provost K. Wayne King said.

The death comes on a weekend when the university was celebrating homecoming.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

SUBMIT YOUR NOMINEE TODAY!