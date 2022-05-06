Arrest made in elderly man shot, killed in San Diego parking lot

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An arrest has been made in the death of an elderly man who was shot during a potential carjacking attempt in San Diego's Bay Ho area early Tuesday morning.

According to the San Diego Police Department, 21-year-old Francisco Villegas is charged with murder in the shooting death of 79-year-old Jose Quirin.

The fatal incident happened around 5:15 a.m. in the 4400 block of Morena Blvd. Police say employees from a nearby Mcdonald's restaurant flagged officers down and led them to Quirin, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.

Quirin was taken to a local hospital but later died from his injuries. SDPD says Quirin was parked in front of a building where he worked when he was approached by Villegas, who may have tried to carjack the elderly man.

When Quirin did not surrender his car, Villegas allegedly shot through the driver's side window and struck Quirin once. Officers say Villegas fled the scene on foot and Quirin drove himself to McDonald's for help.

Once Villegas was identified as the suspect, detectives also learned Villegas was booked into county jail the following day for violating his probation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.