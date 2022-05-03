Man shot while sitting in parked SUV

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man sitting in a vehicle parked outside of a business in San Diego's Bay Ho area was shot in the chest by an unknown assailant early Tuesday morning.

At around 5 a.m., the 79-year-old victim was in his SUV parked in a parking lot in the 4400 block of Morena Boulevard when someone approached the vehicle and opened fire, striking the victim once in the chest.

The suspected shooter fled the scene on foot.

The victim was able to drive himself to a McDonald’s on Mission Bay Drive in Pacific Beach, where several bystanders spotted him and called 911.

ABC 10News learned the victim was rushed to Scripps La Jolla Hospital, but his condition is unknown.

A description of the suspected shooter was not available, and a motive was not known.