Elderly man shot, killed in a San Diego parking lot described as hard-working family man

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police believe the elderly man shot and killed in an office parking lot Tuesday morning was the victim of an attempted carjacking.

The 79-year-old man was sitting in his car in the 4400 block of Morena Drive just south of Costco around 5 am. He was parked in front of the office complex where he worked as a janitor.

People who work in the Morena Executive Office Plaza were shocked to arrive at a crime scene Tuesday morning.

"I had no idea what was going on, it's usually pretty quiet over here, and then there was caution tape and police all over the parking lot," said Jesse Jurado.

Jurado said the man who was killed was hard-working and well-liked.

"He was really friendly, really welcoming. He was always engaging with everyone, he loved my dog he called him the boss and said I was his employee," said Jurado.

Jurado said the area is usually safe, but he has noticed an increase in homeless activity on the hillside behind the building.

"Syringes behind the building, I wouldn't say frequently, but it's not uncommon, human feces, it's been less than ideal," said Jurado.

The victim managed to drive a mile and a half away to the Mcdonald's on Mission Bay Drive. Employees flagged down police, but the man died hours later at the hospital.

Police said he had through and through gunshot wounds to his upper torso area and arms.

Investigators obtained video from the surveillance cameras posted outside the office building, but so far, there is no detailed description of the shooter.