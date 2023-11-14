87-year-old linked to Miguel's Cocina E. coli outbreak dies

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An 87-year-old who was linked to the Miguel's Cocina E. coli outbreak has died, according to the county.

According to the county, the individual had "multiple comorbidities."

"The County can confirm that an 87-year-old with multiple comorbidities who is linked to the Miguel’s STEC E. Coli outbreak passed away on Oct. 26, 2023," the county said.

People who reported feeling sick said they ate at the restaurant from October 6 through the 8 and had symptoms from October 13 through the 19..

The man who died has been identified as John Christ Ferber, 87.

RELATED STORIES

Miguel's Cocina in 4S Ranch reopens after E.Coli outbreak forces voluntary closure

Miguel's Cocina in 4S Ranch voluntarily closes as county investigates E. coli cases

Lawsuit filed against operator of Miguel's Cocina in 4S Ranch over E. coli cases

