Miguel's Cocina in 4S Ranch reopens after E.Coli outbreak forces voluntary closure

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Miguel's Cocina in 4s Ranch was back open Friday afternoon after it voluntarily closed due to an E.Coli outbreak that made several people sick, even sending some to the hospital.

The latest numbers provided by the county to ABC 10News on Monday show they have 21 confirmed or probable cases of E.Coli and seven people were hospitalized.

Since the outbreak, at least two lawsuits have been filed from people who claim they got sick after eating there.

However, those returning Friday afternoon told ABC 10News they feel confident coming back to eat, saying they showed up to support their community restaurant.

Customers say they got an email alerting them about the reopening that said the restaurant was cleaned and sanitized and ingredients that could potentially harbor E.Coli were thrown out. That email also stated that they’re still working to identify what may have caused the illness., assuring customers their well-being is the number one priority.

ABC 10News did reach out to the restaurant group that operates Migeul’s Cocina for comment about their reopening but are still waiting to hear back.

