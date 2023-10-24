Miguel's Cocina in 4S Ranch voluntarily closes as county investigates E. coli cases

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Miguel’s Cocina restaurant in 4S Ranch voluntarily closed its doors Tuesday as San Diego County health officials investigate E. coli cases that were reported among some of its customers.

On Tuesday morning, ABC 10News reporter Natalie Chuck went to the restaurant at the 4S Commons Town Center (10514 Craftsman Way) and saw that a sign was posted on the front door that said, “Sorry we are closed until further notice.”

The voluntary closure comes after several people reported falling ill after dining at the restaurant over the past several weeks.

Hopeful customers turned away on Tuesday called the outbreak "a surprise".

"We come here often, at least every couple of weeks so really surprised it's closed," said one man.

ABC 10News found numerous social media posts in which people spoke on friends or relatives who ate at the restaurant and became sick, including some who had to be hospitalized.

A restaurant employee told ABC 10News on Monday that the reports of customer illnesses were “just rumors.” Miguel’s was open for business on Monday.

Early Tuesday afternoon, San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) officials said they are investigating 13 “confirmed or probable” E. coli cases that are linked to the restaurant. The ages of those infected range from 6 years old to 87 years old, according to officials.

HHSA officials stated, “The ill persons or their families reported eating at the Miquel’s 4S Ranch location from Oct. 6 to Oct. 18 and had symptoms from Oct. 13 to Oct. 19. Seven cases were hospitalized with at least one case developing the more severe complication of the infection called hemolytic uremic syndrome.

Alice Pong, a Pediatric Infectious Disease Physician with Rady Children's Hospital, says symptoms from this type of E. Coli might not appear for several days after exposure.

"It usually causes diarrhea, fevers. It can cause bloody stools and then rarely you can get a complication of that called hemolytic uremic syndrome and it can cause kidney damage," says Pong.

The specific food items that were sources of the E. coli bacteria at the restaurant are under investigation. The restaurant is cooperating and working closely with the County. This morning its management voluntarily decided to close until the source can be identified.”