Community gathers to mourn 14-year-old killed in Pacific Beach e-bike crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A community gathered Monday night at the intersection where 14-year-old Owen Harris died after his e-bike was struck by a car in Pacific Beach over the weekend.

Owen was an eighth grader at Pacific Beach Middle School, according to a letter sent to families by Associate Principal Tim Depue.

The corner of Olney Streeet and Balboa Avenue filled with pink flowers, ribbons and balloons — pink being Owen's favorite color, the same color as the e-bike he was riding when he died.

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Travis Maher, one of Owen's closest friends, was among the dozens of middle schoolers who came to the growing memorial.

"Not blood brother but he was kind of like a brother to me," Maher said. "One of the closest people I knew sadly died, and that's what, I think, no kid should go through."

A nearby tree was wrapped in paper covered with messages written for Owen and his family.

"I just want them to know that they raised a really good son. He had many impacts on not only me but others," Maher said.

Police said Owen was riding his e-bike north on Olney Street late Saturday night when he entered the intersection against a red light. He was struck by a car heading west on Balboa Avenue and died at the hospital.

Pacific Beach Middle School sent a letter to parents Monday morning, written by Associate Principal Tim Depue:

Dear Pacific Beach Middle School Families:

It is with great sadness that I notify you of the death of one of our students, Owen Harris, who was part of the 8th grade class. All of us at PBMS are deeply saddened by his death.

District counselors will be on campus this week to assist students, staff and parents. The counselors will continue to provide support as needed. Please be assured that we are doing everything possible to maintain our daily routine while supporting each other as we deal with this sad event.

If you want to talk with your child about this, here are some tips that may be helpful: Provide outlets for expression such as drawing, writing and talking. Be honest. If asked difficult questions, it's OK to say you don't know the answers. Reassure your child of their own health and safety. Stay physically close to your child and hug them often.

We ask that you please respect the family's privacy during this difficult time. In the meantime, if I can be of further assistance, please do not hesitate to contact me at tdepue@sandi.net

Also at the memorial Monday was the family of Hudson O'Laughlin, the 6-year-old who was hit and killed while riding his bike in Pacific Beach earlier this year. Hudson's mother, Juliana Kapovich, declined to speak on camera but later sent a text to ABC 10News Anchor Max Goldwasser that read, in part:

"My heart is broken for Owen Harris's family. No parent should ever have to bury their child because they were simply trying to get from one place to another."

"Five people have died in traffic-related incidents in Pacific Beach this year. Two of them were children."

"We can debate e-bikes. We can debate individual responsibility. We can debate who had the right of way. But none of those debates changes the fact that people are dying on our streets, and children are among them."

Kapovich added:

"Owen and Hudson's lives should be a catalyst for change. Please don't let them be another statistic."

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