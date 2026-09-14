Teenager killed riding e-bike through Pacific Beach intersection Saturday night

PACIFIC BEACH (KGTV) — A teenager was struck and killed while riding his e-bike through a Pacific Beach intersection Saturday night, and friends are now mourning his loss.

Police say the 14-year-old was riding northbound on Olney Street when he entered the intersection of Balboa Avenue against a red light. A 38-year-old man driving westbound struck the teen. The boy was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Maddox, a friend of the boy, was among the first to leave flowers at the intersection where his friend was killed.

"I decided to go for like a pink color because his bike was pink," Maddox said.

"I just wanted to... make sure that he was remembered and that he didn't deserve it," Maddox said. "He was a good kid. I always hung out with him and it's just sad that he's not here anymore."

Separately, Maddox was involved in an e-bike crash just a few weeks ago and broke his arm. His father, Lance Tamyo, says the constant e-bike injuries may be a sign to rethink children riding e-bikes.

"It really makes me think... what's the future of these kids on e-bikes," Tamyo said. "This isn't a game anymore. It's not a broken arm. I can't imagine what the family is going through."

Last month, the city of San Diego joined others in the county by activating for an e-bike ban on young riders — but only those under 12 years old.

Maddox said if he could say one last thing to his friend, it would be a reference to an inside joke between them.

"This inside joke was like, maybe we can have like one more disco party at your house and just fly high," Maddox said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

