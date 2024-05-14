San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria to present revised 2025 budget plan

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Mayor Todd Gloria on Tuesday is expected to release a revised version of his 2025 budget for the City of San Diego after his initial budget proposal faced a lot of push-back because of proposed cuts to equity programs.

The Community Budget Alliance, which is a coalition of 31 local organizations, recently said they're concerned that Gloria's budget for next year would cut funding from youth programs, eviction programs, migrant programs, and more.

However, Gloria said the revised budget plan will reflect changes to those previous concerns, avoiding major shutdowns to public places like fire stations, libraries, recreation centers, which were not in last month's draft.

Gloria's plan will also continue to prioritize the programs his administration has worked on for the last three year, addressing homelessness, housing, safety, roads, and storm water drains.

The City Council will vote on the final draft in June.

To see the initial draft of the City of San Diego's 2025 budget, click here: https://www.sandiego.gov/finance/proposed