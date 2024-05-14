Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria to present revised 2025 budget plan

City of San Diego has one more month before the final 2025 budget will be voted on.
The mayor is expected to release a revised version of his 2025 budget for the City of San Diego after his initial budget proposal faced a lot of push-back because of proposed cuts to equity programs.
Posted at 7:45 AM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 11:15:42-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Mayor Todd Gloria on Tuesday is expected to release a revised version of his 2025 budget for the City of San Diego after his initial budget proposal faced a lot of push-back because of proposed cuts to equity programs.

The Community Budget Alliance, which is a coalition of 31 local organizations, recently said they're concerned that Gloria's budget for next year would cut funding from youth programs, eviction programs, migrant programs, and more.

However, Gloria said the revised budget plan will reflect changes to those previous concerns, avoiding major shutdowns to public places like fire stations, libraries, recreation centers, which were not in last month's draft.

Gloria's plan will also continue to prioritize the programs his administration has worked on for the last three year, addressing homelessness, housing, safety, roads, and storm water drains.

The City Council will vote on the final draft in June.

To see the initial draft of the City of San Diego's 2025 budget, click here: https://www.sandiego.gov/finance/proposed

RELATED COVERAGE
Homeless services face budget cuts due to proposed San Diego's City budget Public continue to voice concerns, desires on next year's San Diego City budget San Diego budget cuts may target art programs Mayor Todd Gloria presents $5.6 billion budget proposal to city council

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weekdays 6AM & 6PM

Weekdays 6AM & 6PM