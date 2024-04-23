Mayor Todd Gloria presents $5.6 billion budget proposal to city council

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In a special session on Monday, the mayor of San Diego Todd Gloria presented his 2025 budget proposal to the city council.

The proposal includes a record $5.6 billion spending plan, marking a 9% increase from current expenditures.

Key features of the proposed budget include the addition of 1,000 more homeless shelter beds, full funding for the city's police and fire departments, and increased efforts in road paving.

However, concerns were raised by various community groups at risk of losing funding.

“We are here because so many of the things that we’re asking for in our community are being cut - the youth programs … the counseling programs,” said Barbara Pinto, a member of the Alliance of California for Community Empowerment.

Some climate advocates also voiced their concerns because under the new proposed budget, $8.5 million meant for climate equity programs would be diverted to the city’s general fund.

“There’s an intersection right now between the communities that are least prepared for climate change, and the terrible effects that are coming. The floods that happened in January are just the most recent example of what that is,” said Kelley Lindon, a volunteer with San Diego 350.

“So by making the investments now in the communities that need it the most, it’s going to help those communities as well as save money in the long run,” Lindon said.

Supervisor and former city councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe publicly criticized the proposed cuts in an open letter to Gloria on X, urging the mayor to reconsider and to “develop a plan that reflects our shared values of equity, fairness, and justice.”

Monday’s session was just the first step in the budget approval process. The city council will continue to evaluate the budget before voting. If approved, the budget will take effect in July.