San Diego Humane Society donations matched up to $50,000 through Dec. 2nd

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For the past few years, the San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) has been struggling with declining adoptions and increasing stray animals needing shelter and care. They say adoptions have dropped 10 percent, and they have been operating at 167% capacity for dogs and 125% capacity for cats, a slight increase from last year.

"Shelters like ours are driven by compassion and fueled by the generosity of our community," said San Diego Humane Society Executive Vice President Brian Daugherty. "Giving Tuesday is a chance for people to stand with us and ensure every animal gets the care they deserve."

SDHS introduced a program in November to increase adoptions with a 14 day trial program, where new families could adopt a pet for two weeks to see if the pet fit in their home before making a long term commitment, in an effort to increase adoptions.

