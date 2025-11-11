San Diego Humane Society announces pet Adoption Trial Program

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Humane Society leaders announced a program allowing potential adopters to take a pet home for a trial period to see if they make a good fit.

The Adoption Trial Program bridges a gap between fostering -- an intentionally temporary commitment -- and adopting. Participants can sign up to bring home an adult animal with the intent of adopting, but having 14 days to make sure.

"You can think of it like a test run," said Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of San Diego Humane Society. "If there is a specific pet you want to bring home, we want you to try things out and see if it is a good fit. It is a win-win -- potential adopters don't feel pressure to commit right away, and pets get a break from the stressful shelter environment, which also opens space for more animals who need our help."

The humane society already offers a guarantee that allows adopters to return an animal. The trial program delays payment and final adoption paperwork for two weeks, a SDHS statement reads. If the pet is not a fit, SDHS still gains valuable information about what sort of home the animal might fare better in.

By participating in the program, potential adopters will ease some of the burden of the animal shelters, according to the organization. SDHS is caring for 1,550 animals across its four shelters with an average stay of 51 days. It recently set a record for most adult dogs in its care at one time.

"We have to find creative ways to connect people with our amazing animals," Weitzman said. "Adoption is always the best option -- our pets go home already spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated, and we are here to support every adopter, every step of the way."

You can find more information at sdhumane.org/adoptiontrial. The San Diego Humane Society is open for walk-in adoptions Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at campuses in El Cajon, Escondido, Oceanside and San Diego.

