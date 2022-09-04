San Diego Fire Department sees wave of heat-related injuries at Snapdragon Stadium

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Fire Department says it dispatched multiple units to Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday to treat people suffering from heat-related illnesses.

Thousands of people attended the first game at San Diego State's new home field as a heat wave continues to impact the Southwest.

SDFD says it initially sent two ambulances and several medical teams to the stadium. As more reports of heat-related injuries came in, the department sent more resources. As of 4:15 p.m., five ambulances and three fire engines were at the stadium.

A fire department spokesperson did not provide a specific number of heat injuries when asked, but they said a lot of people were being treated for them. SDFD says it expects to send a press release early next week with the exact data.

RELATED: SDSU fans have high excitement for Snapdragon Stadium opener during heat advisory

RELATED: Arizona routs San Diego State in Snapdragon Stadium's opening game