Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

San Diego Fire Department sees wave of heat-related injuries at Snapdragon Stadium

SNAPDRAGON STADIUM
Sky10
SNAPDRAGON STADIUM
Posted at 5:22 PM, Sep 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-03 20:22:06-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Fire Department says it dispatched multiple units to Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday to treat people suffering from heat-related illnesses.

Thousands of people attended the first game at San Diego State's new home field as a heat wave continues to impact the Southwest.

SDFD says it initially sent two ambulances and several medical teams to the stadium. As more reports of heat-related injuries came in, the department sent more resources. As of 4:15 p.m., five ambulances and three fire engines were at the stadium.

A fire department spokesperson did not provide a specific number of heat injuries when asked, but they said a lot of people were being treated for them. SDFD says it expects to send a press release early next week with the exact data.

RELATED: SDSU fans have high excitement for Snapdragon Stadium opener during heat advisory

RELATED: Arizona routs San Diego State in Snapdragon Stadium's opening game

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate Today

Give a child a book - Donate Today!