SDSU fans have high excitement for Snapdragon Stadium opener during heat advisory

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - It's no longer cheering for a scrimmage. On Saturday, Aztec fans will be cheering on San Diego State on the gridiron for real. It'll also be the first game at Snapdragon Stadium.

"The awesome thing will be a victory tomorrow. But just the newness of the stadium. All of the concessions. There's such a great variety of concessions,” Kelly Batten, San Diego State Alumnus, said. "We have been waiting for this for so long and, you know, just what an upgrade from Qualcomm."

The anticipation for the game and the 100th season of Aztec football is at a high level.

But what's also going to high are the temperatures at the 12:30 p.m. kickoff on Saturday with the heat advisory in our area. Some life lifelong SDSU fans like Frank Hilliker hope people take the heat seriously.

"The biggest concern that I think I would have would be in general people not realizing how hot is it and getting dehydrated and potentially hurting themselves,” Hilliker said.

A San Diego State official told ABC 10News they're encouraging people to take extra precautions with Saturday’s game.

Sealed water bottles and refillable ones up to 32 ounces will be allowed into the game.

There will be refilling and drinking fountain areas as well as water misters.

"That's something that a lot of the older stadiums are lacking and there's a lot of places where you couldn't bring in your refillable bottle," Hilliker said.

Being prepared is important for fans of any age like Kelly Batten's son.

"Our son especially. he gets migraines a lot when it's hot. Making sure he has plenty of water tomorrow and tonight and electrolytes as well. He is so excited about coming to the game," Batten said.

Preparation and planning are key components for a winning football team and hydrated fans.

"I'm looking forward to an Aztec win,” Hilliker said.

"Looking forward to the game and go Aztecs!" Batten said.