Flex Alert issued throughout California Wednesday amid heat wave

FOLSOM, Calif. (KGTV) – The manager of California's power grid issued a flex alert for the entire state of California Wednesday amid the start of a record-breaking heat wave.

The flex alert calls for the voluntary conservation of electricity from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to the California Independent System Operator.

“With excessive heat in the forecast across much of the state and Western U.S., the grid operator is expecting high electricity demand, primarily from air conditioning use, and is calling for voluntary conservation steps to help balance supply and demand,” the agency said.

Additional flex alerts are expected to be issued over the Labor Day weekend.

Before the flex alert, Californians should:

Pre-cool home by setting the thermostat to as low as 72 degrees

Use major appliances:

Washer and dryer

Dishwasher

Oven and stove for pre-cooking and preparing meals

Adjust blinds and drapes to cover windows

During the Flex Alert from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.:

Set thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits

Avoid using major appliances

Turn off all unnecessary lights

The ISO issues a flex alert when the electricity grid is under stress because of “generation of transmissions, or from persistent hot temperatures.”

