Flex Alert issued throughout California Wednesday amid heat wave

FOLSOM, Calif. (KGTV) – The manager of California's power grid issued a flex alert for the entire state of California Wednesday amid the start of a record-breaking heat wave.
The flex alert calls for the voluntary conservation of electricity from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to the California Independent System Operator.
“With excessive heat in the forecast across much of the state and Western U.S., the grid operator is expecting high electricity demand, primarily from air conditioning use, and is calling for voluntary conservation steps to help balance supply and demand,” the agency said.
Additional flex alerts are expected to be issued over the Labor Day weekend.
Before the flex alert, Californians should:
- Pre-cool home by setting the thermostat to as low as 72 degrees
- Use major appliances:
- Washer and dryer
- Dishwasher
- Oven and stove for pre-cooking and preparing meals
- Adjust blinds and drapes to cover windows
During the Flex Alert from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.:
- Set thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits
- Avoid using major appliances
- Turn off all unnecessary lights
The ISO issues a flex alert when the electricity grid is under stress because of “generation of transmissions, or from persistent hot temperatures.”