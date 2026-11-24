SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — With Democrats set to take control of Congress next year, San Diego's Democratic congressional delegation outlined their plan Monday for how they hope to keep the Department of Homeland Security accountable on its current immigration enforcement approach.

The lawmakers vowed to hold President Trump accountable on his approach to immigration, saying that on November 3rd, voters sent the president and the nation a message. They are hoping to curb or stop some of the administration's current tactics when detaining undocumented immigrants.

Just feet away from the delegation, a Guatemalan father walked out of the federal building Monday with his 9- and 15-year-old children. He says a judge had just issued the children a removal order and given them 30 days to appeal or be deported from the country. He says his children, who attended their court hearing without any legal representation, had applied for asylum which the judge denied.

Belinda Mayes, a volunteer court observer, was helping the family.

"Extremely disappointed, very nervous, very anxious, the father basically at a loss," Mayes said, about the father who attended his children's hearing.

San Diego's Democratic congressional delegation says these are the types of scenarios they're trying to avoid. On Monday, they said once they have the majority, they plan on working to get several immigration-related acts passed.

Those acts, among many things, would limit federal immigration officers' use of force and limit enforcement in sensitive areas. The delegation is also vowing continued oversight of detention facilities and subpoenas for DHS officials, including Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

Lawmakers cited several local cases, including the detention of an 8-year-old Haitian boy and an arrest in Oak Park where a man was arrested in front of his daughters.

"Donald Trump is still going to be the president for two more years; we have to keep beating this drum that this is wrong," Rep. Scott Peters said.

Congressman Juan Vargas met with the Guatemalan family after the press conference, offering to try to help in their case in any way he could.

"Two days before Christmas, they want to deport them. How heartless is that? I mean, honestly, how heartless is that? That's ridiculous. That, that is utterly ridiculous," Vargas said.

Since the Guatemalan family wanted to remain anonymous, ABC 10News was not able to reach out to ICE for more information about their case. But in the past, the agency has said that anyone in the country illegally can be arrested and deported without a chance to return.

The new congress is scheduled to be sworn in on January 3rd.

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