San Diego County to move into the orange tier on Wednesday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County will enter the orange tier of California's reopening system on Wednesday.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Nathan Fletcher said the move will go into effect Wednesday after the state reached four million vaccinations administered in its hardest-hit communities.

“San Diego is officially moving into the 'orange tier,' yet another significant step in our recovery from COVID-19. The vaccine has given us a path to save lives, restore our economy, send our kids back to school and get our way of life back. The combination of a low case rate plus the state hitting vaccine milestones allows us to continue moving forward,” a statement from Fletcher said.

As of Monday, the county had reported a case rate of 4.9 and a positivity rate of 2.3%. To get into the orange tier now that the state has reached its second vaccine equity goal, a county must have a case rate between 1 and 3.9 and a positivity rate between 2% and 4.9%.

The less restrictive orange tier will allow the county's businesses to reopen with larger capacities than in the purple and red tiers. Some changes include:



Restaurants, places of worship, movie theaters, and museums/aquariums at 50% capacity indoors

Gyms; and wineries, breweries, and distilleries at 25% capacity indoors

Bars that don't serve food can open outdoors with modifications

Amusement parks open at 25% capacity

Ballparks, and other outdoor live event venues at 33% capacity

All retails and shopping malls open with modifications without a capacity limit

See a full list of business reopening measures here.

The county is set to discuss the move further during a 1 p.m. press conference on Tuesday.

The tier change comes the same day that California public health officials announced that the state's color-coded tier system would end on June 15 if vaccine supply is sufficient for Californians 16 years and older who wish to be inoculated, and hospitalization rates are stable and low.

So far, California has administered over 20 million vaccine doses, with 4 million people in the state’s hardest-hit communities receiving vaccinations. San Diego County has administered 1,034,511 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine (or about 38.5% of the population) and 611,154 (or 22.7% of the population) have been fully vaccinated.