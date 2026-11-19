SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As federal immigration enforcement continues in San Diego County, the Board of Supervisors is strengthening a program that helps undocumented immigrants fight their deportation cases, but not everyone is on board.

In a 3-1 vote, county supervisors voted to strengthen the county's Immigrant Legal Defense Program, which provides free legal services to eligible immigrants facing deportation. Critics say taxpayers shouldn't foot the bill, but one attorney who provides legal services through the program says it's necessary.

Nerea Woods is a senior attorney at the Law Offices of Andrew Nietor and one of the attorneys who provides legal services for free to undocumented immigrants through the county program.

"Our office was actually one of the first providers for the program," Woods said.

ABC 10News first met Woods when she offered to help a Chula Vista couple, both detained by ICE, who were left with no one to care for their children.

"Through that case, I was able to help them through bond proceedings, also file a petition through federal court to help them get out," Woods said.

Supervisors voted to expand attorney capacity, eventually recruit new attorneys through partnerships with local law schools and associations, and invest in professional development to be able to handle complex cases.

Since 2022, the program has provided legal representation to more than 3,000 San Diegans facing deportation.

Supervisor Jim Desmond was the only supervisor who voted against strengthening the program.

"We, the citizens of San Diego County, should not be paying for the legal defense of illegal immigrants facing deportation," Desmond said.

Desmond voted against creating the program in 2021 and also opposed expanding it to include services for unaccompanied minors in 2025. He says it has no guardrails on who gets the legal services and argues the money should be spent elsewhere.

"That should be going to our streets, our roads, our infrastructure, but instead we're going to pay for people here illegally and their defense fund," Desmond said.

Woods argues the people who use the program also pay taxes, live in the community, and have a right to due process and legal representation.

"I don't think that people are criticizing the public defender system and how people are given attorneys for free in those situations. This is very similar," Woods said.

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