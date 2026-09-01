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San Diego County Supervisors honor Rosh Hashanah with proclamation

Jewish New Year begins September 11th at sundown
Jared Shofar Blowing BOS.png
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Steve Reusch
10News Morning Anchor Jared Aarons blows the shofar at the County Board of Supervisors meeting, where the Board issued a proclamation honoring the Jewish Community and the upcoming Rosh Hashanah Holiday.
Jared Shofar Blowing BOS.png
SD County Board Honors Rosh Hashanah
Posted

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — New Year's celebrations started a little early for San Diego's Jewish Community. Monday, the County Board of Supervisors commemorated Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, with a proclamation before their meeting.

"Rosh Hashanah is an important opportunity not only to celebrate a new year, but also to reflect on the values that bring communities together, including faith, family, service, forgiveness, and hope for the future," said Supervisor Joel Anderson, whose office issued the proclamation, along with the office of County Assessor Jordan Marks.

It read, in part, "Be it proclaimed by Chair Terra Lawson-Remer and all the members of the County Board of Supervisors on this first day of September 2026, that we commemorate the Jewish Community of San Diego County for their contributions to our region and do hereby proclaim the 11-13 of September to be Rosh Hashanah throughout San Diego County."

Supervisor Anderson was joined at the podium by several rabbis and lay leaders of the Jewish Community. That included ABC 10News Anchor Jared Aarons, one of two people who blew the shofar as part of the proclamation. The shofar is a ceremonial ram's horn. Its loud blasts during the Jewish holiday season represent a wake-up call for the community to reflect on the past year and think ahead to what changes can be made to make the next year better.

Supervisor Anderson mentioned that bringing the community together for hope and celebration is important, given the rise of anti-semitism over the past few years and recent anti-semitic incidents in San Diego County.

"I would be remiss if I didn't say how disgusting that behavior is and that school of thought," Anderson said after the proclamation. "(My) experience is how wonderful the Jewish community is. How giving, how loving, and what wonderful people they are. So every time we can put a focus on the good in our country and our community, it's always important."

The Rosh Hashanah holiday begins at sundown on September 11 and ends on the 13.

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