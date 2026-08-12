The Streamline: UC San Diego fraternity house targeted in hate crime

Here is what you need to know in the August 12, 2026, Streamline newsletter :



A hate crime investigation is underway after hateful graffiti was discovered at an off-campus UC San Diego fraternity house.

A new report on conditions at the Otay Mesa Detention Center revealed troubling health concerns, and county leaders fear the findings may only scratch the surface.

Marie Coronel explains how shopping at your local farmers market could help you save big while supporting local vendors.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Wednesday, Aug. 12 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Wednesday, Aug. 12

TOP STORY

Authorities are investigating a hate-related vandalism incident at an off-campus University City home occupied by members of UC San Diego’s Jewish fraternity, Alpha Epsilon Pi.

Investigators said that sometime between Aug. 7 and Aug. 8, one or more people entered the property and spray-painted swastikas, racial slurs and the letters “KKK” on the walls.

WATCH — Reporter Gabe Salazar has more on how the school and fraternity are responding to the crime:

UCSD Jewish frat house targeted in hate crime

MICROCLIMATE FORECAST

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Crews rescued 172 people and recovered the body of a passenger from a ferry that caught fire in rough seas Wednesday near the Indonesian tourist island of Bali, authorities said.

The fire started about 4:15 a.m. while the Putri Yasmin ferry was en route from Padang Bai port in Bali to Lembar port on the neighboring island of Lombok in West Nusa Tenggara province, according to the search and rescue office in Mataram, the provincial capital.

The agency received an emergency report almost half an hour later and immediately deployed personnel and rescue vessels.

“Our top priority is the safety of all passengers and crew members,” said Muhammad Hariyadi, who heads the Mataram Search and Rescue Office.

Initial reports said the ferry was carrying 131 people, including 17 crew members, based on the ship’s manifest, when the fire broke out in the Lombok Strait. However, hours after the incident, officials said more people were aboard than listed. It is common in Indonesia for the number of passengers on a boat or ferry to differ from the manifest. The ferry was also transporting 44 vehicles and 53 motorcycles.

The National Search and Rescue Agency, or Basarnas, said rescuers evacuated 172 people from the burned vessel, including 2 Australian tourists, and recovered the body of a 19-year-old Indonesian girl.

Syamsurizal, head of the Lembar Port Authority, said at least two injured passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital.

“The response operation is ongoing, and authorities are continuing to account for all victims,” said Syamsurizal, who like many Indonesians uses a single name.

Hariyadi said the rescue effort was supported by Indonesian navy ships, patrol boats and rescue vessels, and a helicopter to make an aerial survey. He said rough seas with waves reported as high as 4 meters (13 feet) complicated rescue efforts.

Wednesday's incident happened less than two weeks after another Indonesian ferry, the Mutiara Sentosa 2, caught fire in waters off the main island of Java, leaving at least five people dead.

Indonesia is an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands where ferries are a common method of travel. Disasters occur regularly, with weak safety enforcement often blamed.

Story by The Associated Press



CONSUMER

While some people go to the farmers market for the experience, many others use it as another way to save on groceries.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel looks at some of the deals you can find at your neighborhood farmers market:

Savings at farmers markets: How to stretch your grocery budget

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

A San Diego County inspection of the Otay Mesa Detention Center found overall conditions met state standards, but officials raised serious concerns after discovering two tuberculosis cases had not been reported by the facility’s medical staff.

Inspectors also noted delayed medical care and missing vaccine supplies, while county leaders questioned whether additional issues might have been uncovered during an unannounced visit.

San Diego County inspection reveals Tuberculosis concerns at Otay Mesa Detention Center

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