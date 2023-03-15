WATCH: San Diego County Flood Control District live webcams

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The San Diego County Flood Control District operates four live webcams at specific county roadways with a history of flooding.

Live footage of the four select "low water crossings" is available for San Diegans to view at-the-moment conditions.

Links to the webcams (click image to view specific camera):

Country Club Road, Escondido



Sandia Creek Road, Fallbrook



Quarry Road, Spring Valley



Cole Grade Road, Valley Center



Direct links:

Escondido: Country Club Road live webcam Click here

Spring Valley: Quarry Road live webcam Click here

Fallbrook: Sandia Creek Road live webcam Click here

Valley Center: Cole Grade Road live webcam Click here