WATCH: San Diego County Flood Control District live webcams

San Diego County Flood Control District
Quarry Road, Spring Valley
Posted at 2:04 PM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The San Diego County Flood Control District operates four live webcams at specific county roadways with a history of flooding.

Live footage of the four select "low water crossings" is available for San Diegans to view at-the-moment conditions.

Links to the webcams (click image to view specific camera):

Country Club Road, Escondido

Sandia Creek Road, Fallbrook

Quarry Road, Spring Valley

Cole Grade Road, Valley Center

Direct links:

Escondido: Country Club Road live webcam Click here

Spring Valley: Quarry Road live webcam Click here

Fallbrook: Sandia Creek Road live webcam Click here

Valley Center: Cole Grade Road live webcam Click here

