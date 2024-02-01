Watch Now
LIST: Roads closed throughout San Diego amid winter storm

ABC 10News reporter Dani Miskell spoke to San Diego Fire-Rescue Lieutenant Rick Romero about how they're responding to rising waters around the area, especially in the South Bay.
Posted at 12:25 PM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 16:21:45-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Several roads are closed throughout San Diego amid a winter storm forecast to dump heavy rain throughout the county.

Scroll through the list below to see the latest road closures, or click here for updates from the city:

LIVE BLOG: Tracking storm conditions, road closures and more across San Diego

Road Closures (latest update 11 a.m. on Feb. 1, 2024)

  • 10800 block of San Diego Mission Road.
  • Sorrento Valley Road at Carmel Mountain Road. 
  • At 7:00 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2024, the following roads will be closed in the Southcrest community:
    • Vesta Street between Birch Street and Acacia Street. 
    • Delta Street at Acacia Street. 
    • Gamma Street between South 38th Street and South 39th Street. 
    • South 37th Street between Acacia Grove Way and Boston Avenue. 
    • South 38th Street between Acacia Street and Boston Avenue. 
    • Acacia Grove Way at Silktree Terrace. 
    • Z Street at 39th Street. 
  • At 7:00 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2024, the following roads in the Encanto community will be closed:
    • The following roads are closed between Akins and Brooklyn Avenues: Iona Drive, 60th Street, 61st Street, 62nd Street, 63rd Street, Stork Street, 64th Street, 65th Street, 66th Street, 67th Street and 68th Street.
    • Akins Avenue between Iona Drive and San Altos Place. 
    • 68th and 69th Streets between Madrone and Imperial Avenues. 
    • Jamacha Road between 68th and Flicker Streets. 
    • Pidgeon Street between Lisbon Street and Imperial Avenue. 
  • San Diego River Crossing Status:
    • Riverwalk between Avenido del Rio and Hazard Center Drive.
    • Avenida del Rio between Riverwalk and Camino de la Reina. 
    • Fashion Valley Road between Riverwalk and Camino de la Reina.
    • Camino de la Reina between Avenida del Rio and Camino de la Siesta. 
  • Flooded Areas (latest update 11 a.m. on Feb. 1, 2024)
    • Aero Drive at Sandrock Road. 
    • Convoy Street at Dagget Street. 
    • Sorrento Valley Road at Carmel Mountain Road. 
    • 15400-15600 Old Milky Way.
    • 2500 Hotel Circle Place.
    • Mission Boulevard at Reed Avenue. 
    • North Mission Bay freeway ramp at Interstate 5.
    • Roselle Street at Estuary.
    • 6000 Carroll Road.
    • 14200 San Dieguito Road (westbound lanes).
    • 2800 Hollister Street. 
    • 6900 Imperial Avenue.
    • 6800 Imperial Avenue.
    • 4500 Logan Avenue.
