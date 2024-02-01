LIST: Roads closed throughout San Diego amid winter storm

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Several roads are closed throughout San Diego amid a winter storm forecast to dump heavy rain throughout the county.

Scroll through the list below to see the latest road closures, or click here for updates from the city:

Road Closures (latest update 11 a.m. on Feb. 1, 2024)



10800 block of San Diego Mission Road.

Sorrento Valley Road at Carmel Mountain Road.

At 7:00 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2024, the following roads will be closed in the Southcrest community:

Vesta Street between Birch Street and Acacia Street. Delta Street at Acacia Street. Gamma Street between South 38th Street and South 39th Street. South 37th Street between Acacia Grove Way and Boston Avenue. South 38th Street between Acacia Street and Boston Avenue. Acacia Grove Way at Silktree Terrace. Z Street at 39th Street.

At 7:00 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2024, the following roads in the Encanto community will be closed:

The following roads are closed between Akins and Brooklyn Avenues: Iona Drive, 60th Street, 61st Street, 62nd Street, 63rd Street, Stork Street, 64th Street, 65th Street, 66th Street, 67th Street and 68th Street. Akins Avenue between Iona Drive and San Altos Place. 68th and 69th Streets between Madrone and Imperial Avenues. Jamacha Road between 68th and Flicker Streets. Pidgeon Street between Lisbon Street and Imperial Avenue.

San Diego River Crossing Status:

Riverwalk between Avenido del Rio and Hazard Center Drive. Avenida del Rio between Riverwalk and Camino de la Reina. Fashion Valley Road between Riverwalk and Camino de la Reina. Camino de la Reina between Avenida del Rio and Camino de la Siesta.

