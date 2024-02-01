LIST: Roads closed throughout San Diego amid winter storm

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Several roads are closed throughout San Diego amid a winter storm forecast to dump heavy rain throughout the county.
Scroll through the list below to see the latest road closures, or click here for updates from the city:
Road Closures (latest update 11 a.m. on Feb. 1, 2024)
- 10800 block of San Diego Mission Road.
- Sorrento Valley Road at Carmel Mountain Road.
- At 7:00 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2024, the following roads will be closed in the Southcrest community:
- Vesta Street between Birch Street and Acacia Street.
- Delta Street at Acacia Street.
- Gamma Street between South 38th Street and South 39th Street.
- South 37th Street between Acacia Grove Way and Boston Avenue.
- South 38th Street between Acacia Street and Boston Avenue.
- Acacia Grove Way at Silktree Terrace.
- Z Street at 39th Street.
- At 7:00 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2024, the following roads in the Encanto community will be closed:
- The following roads are closed between Akins and Brooklyn Avenues: Iona Drive, 60th Street, 61st Street, 62nd Street, 63rd Street, Stork Street, 64th Street, 65th Street, 66th Street, 67th Street and 68th Street.
- Akins Avenue between Iona Drive and San Altos Place.
- 68th and 69th Streets between Madrone and Imperial Avenues.
- Jamacha Road between 68th and Flicker Streets.
- Pidgeon Street between Lisbon Street and Imperial Avenue.
- San Diego River Crossing Status:
- Riverwalk between Avenido del Rio and Hazard Center Drive.
- Avenida del Rio between Riverwalk and Camino de la Reina.
- Fashion Valley Road between Riverwalk and Camino de la Reina.
- Camino de la Reina between Avenida del Rio and Camino de la Siesta.
- Flooded Areas (latest update 11 a.m. on Feb. 1, 2024)
- Aero Drive at Sandrock Road.
- Convoy Street at Dagget Street.
- Sorrento Valley Road at Carmel Mountain Road.
- 15400-15600 Old Milky Way.
- 2500 Hotel Circle Place.
- Mission Boulevard at Reed Avenue.
- North Mission Bay freeway ramp at Interstate 5.
- Roselle Street at Estuary.
- 6000 Carroll Road.
- 14200 San Dieguito Road (westbound lanes).
- 2800 Hollister Street.
- 6900 Imperial Avenue.
- 6800 Imperial Avenue.
- 4500 Logan Avenue.