SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Families in San Diego could soon have a new way to make sure their kids grow up as lifelong readers: the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

The program gives kids one free book every month from the day they're born until they turn 5, mailed to their home.

On Tuesday, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors will vote on new funding for the library, pulling $600,000 from the general fund. That money will be paired with $900,000 from the Dr. Seuss Foundation.

San Diego is also the first region to offer bilingual books in both English and Spanish through the Imagination Library.

Supervisor Paloma Aguirre called the program "simple, but impactful," and said it removes barriers to literacy.

"When you have access to free books, when you remove the barriers of having to go to the library, go to a bookstore, you receive this straight to your home, it makes things so much easier for parents to engage their children," Aguirre said. "It also removes the barrier of costs, right? So you don't have to make a decision between paying your electricity bill and buying a book."

Chrissy Green, a spokesperson for the Imagination Library, described the program's mission.

"It's all very intentional. Dolly's vision is that every single child would be a part of this program," Green said. "This program is, simply put, a book gifting program. We provide a book every single month to children from the time they're born until they turn 5. And it's to build home libraries to inspire a love of reading. We're better preparing our little learners for kindergarten."

The need for the program is underscored by local reading data. In San Diego, 48% of all kids do not meet grade-level reading standards. Among 3rd graders — a critical testing year — that number rises to 51%. For kids from underserved communities and for kids from Black and Latino families, that figure jumps to 64%.

In just the first three weeks of the program in San Diego, 19,000 kids have already signed up. To register your child, visit imaginationlibrary.com.

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