San Diego city leaders to debate major arts funding cuts during budget discussions

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diegans will have one final opportunity Monday to weigh in on Mayor Todd Gloria’s revised budget proposal before city leaders move closer toward a final vote next month.

The latest proposal comes after Gloria announced last week that he was restoring some previously planned cuts — including funding tied to library and recreation center hours — while continuing to prioritize public safety, homelessness, infrastructure, and housing.

“We have to be very specific and focus on the priorities of San Diegans, and that is keeping people safe, preparing our roads, housing our homeless, and building more homes that people can afford,” Gloria said.

But one major area still facing steep reductions is arts and culture funding. The proposed budget would slash city grants for arts and culture programs by nearly 85%, dropping from roughly $13.8 million to about $2 million.

Arts leaders warn the cuts could have widespread impacts across San Diego’s cultural landscape, from neighborhood festivals and theater productions to free dance, music, and educational programs many families rely on.

The debate also comes as Balboa Park museums report another financial challenge: Declining attendance tied to the city’s newly implemented paid parking program.

Museum leaders say tourism and foot traffic are down an average of 34% since paid parking meters were installed earlier this year. Some organizations now estimate museums and arts institutions in Balboa Park could collectively lose nearly $10 million this year if attendance continues to fall.

Supporters of the arts say the consequences of reduced city funding extend far beyond performances and exhibits.

“Any arts and culture organization in this city facing cuts in their city funding is going to have to turn around and make cuts in their own operation,” one arts supporter warned during a recent budget discussion. “Probably the first thing to go are going to be programs and community services that are free.”Critics argue the cuts could create ripple effects throughout San Diego’s tourism economy, impacting nearby restaurants, small businesses, and community events that depend heavily on cultural programming and visitor traffic.