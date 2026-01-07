San Diego City Councilman Stephen Whitburn calls for repeal of Balboa Park paid parking plan

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Two days after paid parking officially began at Balboa Park, the San Diego city councilmember who represents the area is calling for its removal.

District 3 Councilman Stephen Whitburn stated in a social media post Tuesday, “Instead of delaying paid parking in Balboa Park, I have a better idea – let’s repeal it altogether.”

In November, Whitburn was one of three councilmembers who voted against the paid parking plan, but it ultimately passed 6-3.

The rollout of the paid parking plan has been confusing for many San Diegans due to multiple changes. Drivers now have to pay anywhere from $5 to $16 per day to park at Balboa Park.

RELATED: Frequently asked questions about the Balboa Park paid parking rollout

Lower rates are available for City of San Diego residents if they verify their addresses and purchase parking ahead of time through an online portal.

District 9 Councilman Sean Elo-Rivera issued this statement on the Balboa Park Permit Portal:

“We hear the frustration.

Our intent was always that non-residents pay their fair share to enjoy Balboa Park — not San Diegans.

Yes, the city needs revenue to fund essential services. But supporting a policy to avoid service cuts does not mean accepting an implementation that harms residents or erodes trust.

Public service means fixing what isn’t working. Resident parking fees at Balboa Park should be suspended.

We need a city that works for the people who live here, not just the people who profit here.”