Parking passes for Balboa Park now available online, ahead of paid parking starting on January 5

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Parking passes for Balboa Park are now available for advance purchase on a new online portal that launched on Friday.

The City of San Diego says paid parking will begin on January 5 at parking lots and at parking meters along roads within the park.

The daily cost of each lot within the park will vary, depending on how close it is located to the center of the park.

Instead of paying a daily rate, which could vary from $5 to $16 per day, the city is selling parking passes.

Here's a breakdown of the pricing:



Monthly Pass : $30 (verified city resident rate), $40 (non-resident rate)

Quarterly Pass : $60 (verified city resident rate), $120 (non-resident rate)

Annual Pass : $150 (verified city resident rate), $300 (non-resident rate)

The city adds that rates posted on the kiosks throughout the park will only display the non-resident daily rate. Resident discounts are only offered online and must be bought in advance.

According to the press release, parking will be enforced daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Also starting January 5, free tram service will be expanded to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for anyone to use, and a free on-call shuttle will be available for park employees and volunteers before and after regular tram operation times. All trams are equipped with ADA-accessible ramps.