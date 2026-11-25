SAN DIEGO — San Diego County boaters and coastal residents were urged to prepare Wednesday for flooding from king tides that could be the highest in nearly two decades.

The U.S. Coast Guard's San Diego sector said tides were expected to reach 8 to 8.2 feet through Thanksgiving. The tides, along with a Kelvin wave driven by El Niño conditions, could cause coastal flooding, city officials said.

"The combination of very high tides and increasing surf will likely lead to at least widespread moderate-level coastal flooding issues across all coasts," according to the National Weather Service. "There is potential for significant coastal flooding impacts if a larger swell overlaps with the timing of the extreme tides."

A coastal flood warning is in effect through 1 p.m. Friday. A high- surf advisory will take effect at 1 p.m. Wednesday and remain in effect until 4 a.m. Friday.

The Coast Guard said surf is forecast to reach 6 to 8 feet from this afternoon through Thursday, with sets up to 10 feet possible along west-facing beaches.

San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 24, 2026: King Tides bring coastal flooding, warmer Thanksgiving

King tides are exceptionally high astronomical tides caused by the alignment of the Earth, moon and sun.

The Coast Guard warned that low-lying areas around San Diego Bay, Mission Bay and the San Diego County coastline are vulnerable to temporary flooding and closures.

Other areas at risk include bayfront and beach parking lots, coastal bike paths, estuaries, low-elevation shoreline roads, marshes, tidal creeks and waterfront trails. Stormwater systems could also experience backups and pooling, while beaches could see large surf and dangerous sneaker waves, according to the Coast Guard.

RELATED: Coastal Flood Warning for San Diego in effect as sand berms hold steady against King Tides

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The Coast Guard urged people to avoid jetties, rocks and high surf, remain alert for sneaker waves and avoid driving through standing water, where depths can be deceptive and saltwater can quickly damage vehicles.

Boaters were also advised to inspect dock cleats, mooring lines and waterfront equipment before the peak tides.

California Highway Patrol officials also urged drivers to be cautious during Thanksgiving week, warning that coastal flooding and erosion could affect highways near the shoreline. Drivers were advised to avoid slamming on their brakes if their vehicle hydroplanes, ease off the accelerator, firmly hold the steering wheel, avoid sudden movements and turn off cruise control.

Forecasters are also predicting king tides from Dec. 23 through Christmas Day, considered the season's highest, with predicted heights of 7.3 feet and observed heights possibly reaching 8.1 to 8.3 feet or more.

Another king tide cycle is forecast Jan. 21-22, with predicted heights from 7.07 to 7.11 feet and observed heights possibly reaching 8.1 feet.

Current weather forecasts and flood advisories are available at weather.gov/sgx/. Those experiencing a maritime emergency can call the Coast Guard's San Diego Command Center at 619-278-7013 or 800-854-9834.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

