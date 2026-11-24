SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego's coastal communities could see high tides through the rest of the week. The National Weather Service has a Coastal Flood Warning in effect through Friday afternoon. But sand berms are in place to help keep the water out.

In Mission Beach, those berms are taller than me — and I'm 5 feet tall. Residents say that with this round of King Tides, the berms have held steady, easing their concerns about flooding.

Truck tracks stretch along the bayside walk — a sign city crews are not far away.

"We've never had berms this high before," said Jackie Nipper.

Nipper should know. She's lived in the area for years, running Mission Bay Puppy Rescue.

"We're really grateful the berms have held up, and that is just a huge praise that we have," Nipper said.

The last time I spoke with Nipper was in October, when the sand berm broke, flooding the alley and some people's homes. She says this time, crews have been dumping fresh sand on top of the berms nonstop.

"We hear them as early as 4 o'clock in the morning. They are here on the job," Nipper said.

The reason steady berms are so important to her is right there in her hand — and in the seven puppies sleeping in her yard.

"When the tide washes in, it brings in debris and different things that we have to then clean real well before we can bring the puppies back out," Nipper said.

As an extra precaution, she's taken additional steps.

"We've built a little concrete curb behind our fencing. That will hopefully — I have every confidence in it — keep the water from at least flowing into our yard," Nipper said.

While the city posted on X encouraging residents and visitors to stay off boardwalks during high tides, Nipper is also encouraging people to stay off the berms so they can stay sturdy.

"Even the smallest little gap in that berm can open up floodwaters, and we can have a flash flood of the bay coming in and getting into our homes," Nipper said.

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